Terrifying CCTV Footage Captures AAP Sarpanch’s Fatal Shooting at Amritsar Resort

Chilling CCTV footage has captured the exact moment the local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was assassinated in broad daylight during a wedding on Sunday afternoon. The victim, identified as Jarmal Singh, was the Sarpanch of his village and a prominent face in the region’s political circles.

The attack took place at the Marigold Resort, where Singh had arrived to celebrate a relative’s wedding. According to eyewitnesses, the celebratory atmosphere was shattered when a group of armed assailants stormed the premises. While Singh was seated at a table among other guests, the gunmen approached with calculated precision and opened fire, striking him in the head.

The footage confirms the clinical nature of the assault, which appears to be a pre-planned plot. The gunfire triggered immediate panic, with guests diving under tables and fleeing toward exits in a desperate search for safety. Exploiting the screams and resulting chaos, the attackers managed to slip out of the resort and escape before security personnel or police could intervene.

Amritsar police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, using the recovered video evidence to identify the assailants.