19-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Being Scolded By Father For Drinking Alcohol in Chhattisgarh Korba

19-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Being Scolded By Father For Drinking Alcohol | Image: X

Korba: A 19-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after his father scolded him for consuming alcohol from the money he sought to buy new clothes.

The incident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Korba where the victim, Vikas Patel, was found hanging in his room, PTI reported.

The teenager sought Rs 2,000 from his parents to buy new clothes.

However, after they returned home from casting votes for Panchayat polls, they found him heavily drunk and ascertained that instead of purchasing clothes, he spent the money on liquor.

Following this, Patel's father Sadhram reprimanded him and tried to explain to him that if he gets addicted to alcohol at such a young age, his life may be affected in future, he said.

Later, Vikas allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling using a rope, the official said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, he added.

Mysuru Couple Dies by Suicide Over Financial Distress from Online Betting

A couple allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday morning in Karnataka's Mysuru near a water tank at Vijaynagar Ground. Police said the deaths were linked to financial distress caused by online betting.

The deceased have been identified as Jobi Antony and his wife Sharmila.

This tragic incident occurred just a day after Jobi's elder brother, Joshi Antony, also died by suicide in the Mysuru South police station limits.

According to police, Jobi and Joshi were twins.

Prior to taking his life on Monday, Joshi recorded a video, in which he claimed that Jobi and Sharmila had taken loans amounting to Rs 80 lakh for online betting.

Joshi alleged that due to the non-repayment of these loans, moneylenders had been harassing him and their sister, Mary, as Jobi and Sharmila had been staying at their house for a few months.

A senior police officer mentioned that preliminary investigations suggested that financial pressure from the loans had contributed to the couple’s decision to end their lives.

The police confirmed that both bodies would be handed over to the family after the post-mortem, and further investigations are underway.