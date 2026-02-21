Child Falls Into Trench Dug For Govt Work, Dies As Iron Rod Pierces His Abdomen In UP

Child Falls Into Trench Dug For Govt Work, Dies As Rod Pierces His Abdomen In UP | Image: Republic

Gorakhpur: A child died on Wednesday evening as an iron rod pierced into his abdomen after he fell into a trench constructed for laying underground cables under the Rapti Nagar Extension Scheme of the Gorakhpur Development Authority, Uttar Pradesh. Prima facie negligence has been found in the case.

Following the tragedy, GDA Vice President Anand Vardhan terminated Technical Supervisor Aditya Srivastava, who was overseeing the work at the site.

The authority has also written to the Public Works Department seeking the suspension of Junior Engineer Sanjay Gupta, who is originally posted with the PWD and was attached to the GDA during the execution of the project.

The deceased has been identified as Kanhaiya, who was the eldest son of a vegetable vendor named Shyam Sundar Chaurasia. He was a resident of Mudila in the Chiluatal police station area of Gorakhpur. Fond of cycling, Kanhaiya had received a new bicycle from his father just four days ago.

Advertisement

According to local accounts, Kanhaiya was riding his bicycle on Wednesday evening when it reportedly collided with a motorcycle. The impact threw him into a nearby cable trench, where a protruding iron rod pierced his abdomen. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The GDA had constructed trenches on both sides of a 24-metre-wide road under the Rapti Nagar Extension Plan to lay underground cables. The work began on April 3, 2023, and was completed on June 25, 2025. Officials stated that the trench had been fully prepared and covered with reinforced cement concrete slabs.

Advertisement

However, the authority has blamed local miscreants for removing the slabs, leaving portions of the trench exposed. GDA officials said similar incidents of slab removal had been reported earlier.