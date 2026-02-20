'Keeping An Eye On The Situation': India Reacts To US Military Buildup In The Middle East | Image: YouTube

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India on Friday reacted to the US military buildup in the Middle East. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is “keeping an eye” on the situation amid reports that the United States of America is likely to launch an attack on Iran as early as this weekend.

Iran and the region around it has become tense…We are keeping an eye on the situation and staying in constant touch with the Indian community living there in Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday issued a fresh threat to Iran, saying that since the extremist elements in Iran are refusing to “give up”, Israel is prepared to defend itself along with its ally, the United States.

Netanyahu said, “The extremist elements refuse to give up. They are reorganizing to challenge us again. We are not resting on our laurels. We are prepared and alert to defend ourselves against every challenge. We are acting closely with our great ally, the United States."

He added, "I clarified to my friend President Trump the principles that, in Israel’s view, must guide any negotiations with Iran. We are prepared for every scenario, and one thing is certain, if the Ayatollahs make a mistake and attack us, they will receive a response that they cannot even imagine.”

Advertisement

‘Bad Things May Happen’: Trump

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also issued a warning to Iran while speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington DC. He stressed that the Middle Eastern country must agree on the nuclear deal, otherwise “bad things will happen”.

Coaxing Tehran to join the US on a “path to peace”, Trump said, “We have to make a meaningful deal with Iran…Good talks are being had. It’s proven to be, over the years, not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran. We have to make a meaningful deal, otherwise bad things happen."

Advertisement