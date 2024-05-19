5 including 3 women arrested for kidnapping a 9-month-old boy from Ranchi and selling him in Puri | Image:PTI

Ranchi: The Jharkhand police have arrested 5 people including 3 women for their alleged involvement in kidnapping a 9-month old boy from Ranchi Railway Station and further selling him in Odisha’s Puri for Rs 58,500. According to the police, the incident of kidnapping had happened on May 12 at Ranchi Railway Station when three persons, including a woman, had allegedly stolen the boy from his parents.

Further the accused went to Puri in Odisha and sold the boy for Rs 58,500. The police have rescued the child safely from the clutches of the accused and arrested 5 people involved in the crime.

Child was safely rescued from the clutches of the accused

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP, Ranchi) Chandan Kumar Sinha stated that the child was rescued from Puri and five people involved in the crime were arrested.

A complaint regarding the incident was filed by a person identified as Pradip Lohra, wherein he stated that he along with his wife, his child and a friend, had returned from Agartala in Tripura where they worked as labourers.

They arrived at Ranchi Railway Station at 4.30 pm on May 11.

"Since they are residents of Ghagar in Latehar district and found no communication to reach the destination, they decided to stay there. They slept at the railway station that night," the statement said.

"The next day, two men and a woman came and befriended them," it said.

At an opportune moment, the trio kidnapped the little boy and fled.

They then sold the baby boy to a woman in Puri in Odisha, it stated.

After the child's father registered a complaint, the Ranchi police set up a special team and solved the case, the statement said.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

