Tragic Morning Blaze in Kanpur Apartment Complex Claims Child's Life, Leaves Several Burned

Kanpur: A tragic early morning fire tore through a residential apartment complex in Kanpur’s Pheelkhana police station area on Monday, claiming the life of a young child and leaving several other residents with severe burn injuries.

Local authorities said the blaze erupted at 4:30 AM, a time when many of the building's occupants were fast asleep. Thick plumes of black smoke quickly engulfed the corridors and stairwells, trapping residents inside their flats before they could realise the severity of the danger.

Awakened by the suffocating smoke and rising heat, panicked families scrambled to evacuate the premises, alerting neighbours and dialling emergency services for immediate assistance. Upon receiving the distress call, local police personnel from the Pheelkhana station, along with multiple fire tenders, rushed to the scene.

Firefighters launched an immediate rescue operation, utilising ladders and breathing apparatus to navigate the smoke-filled floors and extract trapped individuals. Despite their swift response and strenuous efforts to contain the flames, one child succumbed to the blaze.

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Several other residents who sustained critical burn injuries and suffered from acute smoke inhalation during the incident were rescued from the building and transported via ambulances to the nearby Ursula Horsman Memorial Hospital (Ursula Hospital). Hospital officials confirmed that doctors are closely monitoring the injured as they undergo intensive medical treatment.

The fire was eventually brought under control after a sustained effort by the fire brigade, though significant structural and property damage was reported across multiple units of the apartment complex. Senior police and fire department officials visited the site to take stock of the situation and oversee the aftermath.

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Authorities have cordoned off the affected section of the building to ensure the safety of the surrounding area and to preserve the scene for forensic examination. As of now, the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined. While residents have speculated about a potential electrical short circuit, police officials said a formal investigation is underway.