‘Children Not a Burden’: Andhra Pradesh CM Announces Rs 30,000 for Third Child, Rs 40,000 for Fourth to Encourage Population Growth

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the government will provide Rs 30,000 to families on the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for the birth of a fourth child, as falling birth rates and an ageing population are becoming serious concerns for the state.

Speaking at a public gathering in Tamrapalli village of Srikakulam district, Naidu said, ‘The government would provide Rs 30,000 for families on the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for the birth of a fourth child, as part of efforts to encourage population growth.'

The move is part of the government’s new “population management” approach aimed at encouraging population growth in the state.

‘Children Should Not Be Seen as a Burden’: CM

Naidu also said governments once focused heavily on family planning and population control, but demographic realities have now changed.

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“Children should be viewed as the nation’s wealth, not a burden,” he said, stressing that young people are now essential for the country’s economic future and workforce strength.

Further, Naidu explained Andhra Pradesh’s total fertility rate (TFR) has dropped significantly over the last few decades.

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According to data, the state’s TFR has fallen from 3.0 in 1993 to around 1.5 currently, well below the ideal replacement rate of 2.1 required to maintain demographic balance.

He also pointed out that Andhra Pradesh’s average population age now stands at 32.5 years, higher than the national average of 28.4 years.

Officials fear that if the trend continues, the state could eventually face workforce shortages and a growing elderly population without enough young workers to support the economy.

More Benefits May Follow

Naidu hinted that the government is planning additional support measures for families and children in the coming years.

He said the state may increase assistance under the “Talliki Vandanam” scheme, which currently provides Rs 15,000 annually to mothers or guardians of school-going children from Classes 1 to 12.

The Andhra Pradesh government had earlier also announced free education up to 18 years of age for a third child.

As part of the broader population policy, Naidu said the state also plans to open fertility clinics to support couples facing difficulties in conceiving.