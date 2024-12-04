sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:59 IST, December 4th 2024

Who is Chill Guy? Meet the Internet’s New Favorite Meme

American artist Philip Banks created Chill Guy on October 4 last year.

Reported by: Bhanu Pratap
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
What is the 'Chill Guy' Meme? Origins, Copyright Clash, and its Rs 3,361 Crore Crypto Connection
Chill Guy: The Meme That Resonates Across Generations | Image: Phillip Banks/Instagram
Advertisement

Viral News:  If you’ve been scrolling through social media lately, chances are you’ve come across the viral 'Chill Guy' meme. This quirky character—a laid-back brown dog sporting a grey sweater, rolled-up blue jeans, and red sneakers—has taken the internet by storm. With hands casually tucked into its pockets and a subtle smile, Chill Guy exudes an effortlessly cool, carefree vibe that’s resonating with Gen Z across platforms.  

The Birth of Chill Guy

American artist Philip Banks created Chill Guy on October 4 last year. Banks introduced the character on X (formerly Twitter) with an illustration captioned, “My new character. His whole deal is he’s a chill guy that lowkey doesn’t give a f**.”

Since then, Chill Guy has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, capturing the internet’s imagination. The meme is used to depict everything from relatable life moments and workplace struggles to sharp political commentary. Its effortless coolness and charm have made it a viral sensation across platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and beyond.   

From Memes to Mainstream

Brands and organizations were quick to harness Chill Guy’s viral appeal for promotions and marketing. Notable examples include Sprite Europe and the NFL, both of which incorporated the character into their social media campaigns, leveraging its universal relatability to engage audiences.

BJP 's Creative Spin After Maharashtra Win

Even political parties have embraced the meme’s popularity for creative jabs at opponents. After their landslide victory in the Maharashtra polls, the BJP shared a post featuring Chill Guy with PM Modi’s face superimposed on the character, paired with the caption, “It’s no big deal.”  

The BJP's post read: "When anti-national forces think your time is over, but you’re just a chill guy who defies all odds and delivers landslide victories in Haryana and Maharashtra."  

Preserving The Chill Legacy

While Chill Guy enjoys the height of popularity, creator Philip Banks remains dedicated to protecting his creation. The artist has copyrighted the character and actively issues takedown notices against unauthorized commercial use, especially in the cryptocurrency space. As memes continue to influence internet culture, Chill Guy emerges as a standout symbol of effortless cool—a reminder that sometimes, a laid-back attitude speaks louder than words.

Updated 15:22 IST, December 4th 2024

