Who is Chill Guy? Meet the Internet’s New Favorite Meme

From Memes to Mainstream

Brands and organizations were quick to harness Chill Guy’s viral appeal for promotions and marketing. Notable examples include Sprite Europe and the NFL, both of which incorporated the character into their social media campaigns, leveraging its universal relatability to engage audiences.

BJP 's Creative Spin After Maharashtra Win

Even political parties have embraced the meme’s popularity for creative jabs at opponents. After their landslide victory in the Maharashtra polls, the BJP shared a post featuring Chill Guy with PM Modi’s face superimposed on the character, paired with the caption, “It’s no big deal.”