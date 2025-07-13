Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Drunk Audi Driver Mowing Down People Sleeping on Footpath

New Delhi: In a horrifying incident that has sparked outrage and renewed concerns about pedestrian safety, a 40-year-old man driving an Audi SUV allegedly ran over five people sleeping on a footpath near Shiva Camp in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar. The crash occurred around 1:45 am on July 9, with Delhi Police confirming details on Saturday, July 12.

The severity of the impact was evident from the condition of the vehicle, which was found heavily damaged at the scene.

The driver, identified as Utsav Shekhar, was reportedly traveling from Noida to Dwarka when he lost control of the vehicle. Medical tests later confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He was arrested on the spot, and legal proceedings are now underway.

Chilling CCTV footage showing the moment the Audi ploughed into the sleeping victims has since gone viral, further fueling public outrage.

Among the five victims were Ladhi (40), Bimla (8), Sabami (45), Narayani (35), and Ramchander (45). The group had been resting along the roadside when the SUV veered onto the footpath and struck them without warning.

One of the injured, Ramchander, shared his traumatic experience from his hospital bed. “We were sleeping on the footpath when the car came out of nowhere. One of the tires rolled over my chest I felt it crush my ribs. Then everything went dark,” he recalled.

The victims include daily wage workers and migrants, who, like many in the city, rely on footpaths as makeshift sleeping areas due to lack of shelter.

The incident has reignited debate over the dangers faced by the urban poor, especially those who sleep in open public spaces. Advocates are calling for stricter law enforcement and better protection for everyone.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are examining the CCTV footage and crash data to determine how the accident unfolded. Meanwhile, calls are growing louder for accountability and stronger road safety measures to prevent such tragedies.