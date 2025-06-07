Chilling New Details Emerge in Meghalaya Murder Case; CCTV Footage Shows Couple Riding Away on Scooter Before Disappearance

New CCTV footage of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, captured before they went missing during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya, has surfaced online.

The video shows the couple arriving on a scooter outside their homestay in Shillong and later leaving the homestay on the same scooter.

They are seen wearing black jackets and carrying a small luggage trolley along with smaller bags. They appear to be talking to each other normally.

The footage shows them entering the homestay for a while before coming out and riding away on the scooter.

According to police sources, the scooter Raja was riding was later found at the spot where his body was discovered.

The mystery surrounding the couple’s disappearance and Raja’s death has deepened with new details emerging from the site of the incident.

Police have confirmed that Raja Raghuvanshi (29), who was found dead on May 27 in a deep gorge nearly 20 kilometres from the homestay in Shillong, was murdered. A drone was used to locate his body.

Confirming a case of "homicide", police said that a murder case has been registered, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case.

Search operations are ongoing, conducted by the Meghalaya Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and a Special Operations Team to locate Sonam Raghuvanshi, even three weeks after the incident.