Kamal Hassan Pushes to Uphold People's Mandate, Says It Is an Insult to Not Invite Vijay to Form the Government

"In the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the people have not granted any single party the authority to form a government independently. This outcome is unprecedented in the history of Tamil Nadu," Haasan said.

Referring to outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin, Haasan praised his response to the election verdict. "My brother, Mr. MK Stalin, has announced, 'We respect the people's verdict; we will function as a responsible opposition.' I respect his political maturity," he said.

Haasan asserted that constitutional authorities must now uphold democratic principles by allowing the single-largest party to stake a claim to form the government.

"Those currently in constitutional positions must now fulfill the same duty. This is not a demand, but a reminder of their constitutional obligation. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Mr. @TVKVijayHQ, has won 108 seats. Not inviting him to form the government would amount to disrespecting the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu. 233 elected members are still unable to take their oaths. This is an insult to the state; it is damage to democracy," he said.

Citing the Supreme Court's ruling in the SR Bommai case, Haasan said, "In the S.R. Bommai case, the Supreme Court has clearly stated, 'Majority must be proven in the Legislative Assembly, not in Raj Bhavan. What I am speaking is not party politics. This is the policy voice of an Indian citizen. The verdict of the people of Tamil Nadu must be respected.'"