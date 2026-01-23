Chilling Video Shows Out-Of-Control Car Running Over 4 Women In Varanasi

Varanasi: In a shocking case of road accident, an out-of-control car ran over four women in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. The incident occurred near Kandwa Pokhara Dakshini School. All the injured women were from the same household and are presently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

As per reports, the four women were going to market when they were hit by the car.

A chilling CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, showing the women walking slowly on the side of a road in Susoowahi area, when a speeding white Scorpio car came from behind and ran over them. The women were withering in pain following the incident. Chaos broke out on the road after the accident as passers-by quickly rushed towards the victims to aid them. Local residents alerted the police, who took them to a private hospital.

After the incident, the driver fled the spot along with the vehicle. Police have launched an investigation into the matter and have initiated a man-hunt to nab the driver.

Earlier, another speeding car left a family in mourning as a 65-year-old man and his son, who were returning home, were killed in Jaipur by a speeding SUV. The driver was allegedly driving the car in an intoxicated state and lost control of the vehicle. The accused tried to flee from the scene, however, passers-by caught him and handed him over to the police. In another such case, a car moving at high speed ran over people who were sitting and sleeping on a footpath in Jaipur, killing one person and injuring 16 people.

