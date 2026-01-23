Failed NEET Twice, MBBS Aspirant Chops Off His Own Foot To Avail Disability Quota

Lucknow: A shocking incident a man in his early 20s chopped off part of his own foot in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur to take advantage of the disability quote in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The man has been identified as MBBS aspirant Suraj Bhaskar, who is a resident of Khalipur.

As per reports, Suraj severed four fingers of his left foot. After committing the shocking act, he told police that he had been attacked on the foot by someone else. As per the initial complaint received by the police, Suraj was said to have been attacked by miscreants who fled the scene after severing his leg. The following morning, the man was taken to hospital and a case of attempted murder was registered and an investigation was kicked off.

Suraj had failed NEET twice and evidence recovered during investigation, including diary notes and phone data, suggested that he believed that a physical disability would improve his chances of getting an MBBS seat in the next admission cycle as he would get Person with Disability (PwD) certificate. The police said that the act appeared to be a deliberate attempt to exploit the disability quota system.

In his personal diary, Suraj had repeatedly written, "I will become an MBBS doctor in 2026."

The man is currently undergoing medical treatment, while authorities are examining possible legal action for filing a false complaint and attempting to misuse reservation provisions. The incident has sparked widespread concern over the extreme stress faced by students preparing for competitive exams like NEET, as well as the need for stricter checks in quota-based admissions.