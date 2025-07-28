'Chinar Corps Will Invariably Send Terrorists To Meet The Maker': Op Sindoor Hero Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai's Bold Statement While Hailing Operation Mahadev

Operation Mahadev: The Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, has lauded the Chinar Corps for their execution of Operation Mahadev, launched by the armed forces to neutralize terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen Ghai, who previously served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC) of the Chinar Corps before his appointment as Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army in 2024, played a key role in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

In a bold statement on X, Ghai hailed the extraordinary resolve of the Chinar Corps in tracking and eliminating terrorists.

"Sometimes, when you despair that results are not forthcoming, you only need to consider the tough terrain and conditions that can affect such operations. Never forget that the Chinar Corps will invariably send terrorists to meet their maker. Salute to the valiant warriors of this esteemed outfit of the Indian Army," he wrote on X about Operation Mahadev.

His post was a reply to Chinar Corps' post on the ongoing Operation Mahadev.

About Operation Mahadev

Three terrorists were killed in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Monday.

The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.

"OP MAHADEV - Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress," the Chinar Corps stated in a previous post on X and also shared a photo from the operation.

Indian security forces have reportedly neutralized three Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir’s Dachigam in a major crackdown on terrorism. One of the three terrorists killed is believed to be Suleiman, a resident of Pakistan and a key figure in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The news comes as Parliament debates Operation Sindoor during its Monsoon session.

“Initial reports suggest that the three terrorists eliminated in the ongoing operation are foreign nationals, likely affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. We are investigating their possible role in the Pahalgam attack,” said an official source.

According to sources, the bodies of the neutralized terrorists will be shown to those arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack.

The operation is still in progress.

About Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who played a pivotal role in Operation Sindoor while serving as the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), was appointed Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) in June 2025. He continues to hold dual responsibilities as both the Deputy Chief of Army Staff and DGMO.