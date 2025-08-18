Chinese FM Wang Yi Lands in Delhi for High-Stakes Talks with S. Jaishankar

New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in New Delhi today for a crucial diplomatic visit aimed at resetting India-China ties ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming trip to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Wang Yi received at the airport by Joint Secretary Gauranglal Das, who heads the East Asia Division at the Ministry of External Affairs. Yi is on a two-day visit for high-level meetings with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and a scheduled call on Prime Minister Modi at his residence on August 19.

What's On Agenda

Wang and Doval will hold the 24th round of Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary issue, focusing on confidence-building measures and troop disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Wang Yi will also discuss bilateral relations with Jaishankar over trade, resumption of direct flights, and regional security.

Wang’s visit comes amid rising tensions between India and the US following President Trump’s steep tariffs on Indian goods and penalties for Russian oil imports.