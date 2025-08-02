Chinese-Made Drone Recovered Near India-Bangladesh Border, BSF On High Alert

Agartala, Tripura: A 'Made in China" inscribed drone was recovered near the Tripura border with Bangladesh on Friday putting security officials on high alert mode.

The drone, weighing approximately 915 grams, is fitted with a high-resolution camera. It was reportedly recovered from a paddy field near the Durgabari Border Outpost in the border area of Agartala by a local. According to reports, the local boy, who found the drone, cleaned it with water and took it home. On seeing it, his family members informed the police about it.

This incident has raised security concerns in the region. Some reports suggest that the drone was found around 650 metres from the India-Bangladesh border.

In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Dr Kiran Kumar K, Superintendent of Police, West Tripura district, has confirmed the incident.

The drone's presence near the sensitive international border zone has prompted swift action from multiple security agencies.

Following the recovery, a joint investigation was launched by the Tripura Police, Border Security Force (BSF), and the bomb disposal squad. The area was quickly cordoned off, and a forensic team is currently examining the device for any surveillance data or potential threats.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the origin or purpose of the drone, but sources suggest it may have been used for cross-border reconnaissance.

The investigation in the matter is underway.