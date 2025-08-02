IndiGo Bans Passenger After His Video Of Slapping Co-Flier Mid-Air On Mumbai–Kolkata Flight Goes Viral

IndiGo Airlines has barred an individual from flying after video of the passenger slapping a co-passenger on IndiGo's Mumbai-Kolkata flight went viral on social media.

Announcing the decision on X, Indigo stated, "Following due diligence, the incident involving an unruly customer has been formally reported to the relevant authorities for necessary action. In line with our commitment to discourage such unruly behaviour on board flights, the individual has been suspended from flying on any IndiGo flights, in accordance with regulatory provisions."

The incident took place in a IndiGo flight 6E138 from Mumbai to Kolkata, on Friday.

Earlier, Indigo had issued a statement condemning such "unruly behaviour".

"We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew," Indigo said in a post on X.

"Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol," the post added.

Emphasising on the need for a respectful environment in flights, Indigo stated in the post, "We remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment on all our flights."

Earlier, sources told ANI, a passenger who appeared to be feeling unwell was being attended to by IndiGo cabin crew when another flyer suddenly slapped him without any apparent reason. The motive behind the assault remains unclear at this time.