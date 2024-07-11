sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:34 IST, July 11th 2024

Chinese Shipment of Banned Chemicals Headed to Pakistan Intercepted in India | What We Know

Security agencies have seized a Chinese shipment of internationally banned chemicals, apparently intended for Pakistan's biological and chemical warfare program

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Security agencies seize Chinese shipment of banned chemicals
Security agencies seize Chinese shipment of banned chemicals | Image: PTI/file
18:34 IST, July 11th 2024