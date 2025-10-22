Chirag Paswan Vows to Rise Above 'Caste, Creed, Religion' in Bihar, Calls Himself 'Lion's Son'

Khagaria, Bihar: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan stated that the NDA alliance is moving ahead with the vision of rising above caste, creed, and religion, and ensuring employment for every youth of Bihar and recalled attempts aimed at breaking his spirit.

The Union Minister also accused the Mahagathbandhan alliance (Grand Alliance) of the RJD and Congress of dividing Biharis on "communal and ethnic lines" ahead of the polls on November 6 and November 11.

"What is their MY equation? M is dividing Biharis along communal lines. Y is dividing Biharis along ethnic lines. Similarly, we also talk about the MY equation, but our M includes women representing not only the nation but also the world. Similarly, Y represents not only the youth of the nation but also the world," Chirag Paswan said while addressing a public rally here.

He called himself the "lion's son", referring to Ram Vilas Paswan.

"We want to move forward with this MY equation. I want to rise above caste, creed, and religion, and ensure that every Bihari youth gets employment. Every Bihari woman gets respect. The elderly get their rights. We work to ensure that farmers and labourers get their due. Our alliance is moving forward with this vision. Countless attempts were made to defeat, break, Chirag Paswan. But I am a son of Khagaria. I am a lion's son. I am the son of Ram Vilas Paswan," Paswan added.

Earlier on October 19, Chirag Paswan redefined the "MY" equation to focus on empowering women and youth in Bihar. Under his "Bihar First, Bihari First" vision, Paswan emphasised the importance of prioritising the state's development.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chirag highlighted the crucial role of women in Bihar's development, emphasising their empowerment and participation in decision-making processes.

He also stressed the need to harness the energy and potential of Bihar's youth, providing them with education, skills, and employment opportunities to drive the state's progress.

Redefining the agenda of his "Bihar First Bihari First" vision, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan explained that under his agenda ', MY' equation stands for Mahilayein and Youth.

Paswan's agenda focuses on overall development, moving beyond caste divisions and emphasising the importance of youth and women in achieving a "Viksit Bihar". Paswan criticised other youth leaders for viewing youth through the lens of caste and religion, whereas his approach is inclusive and focused on development.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, meanwhile the Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal include Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

The results will be declared on November 14.