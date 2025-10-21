NDA Seat-Sharing, Aspiration To Become Chief Minister: Chirag Paswan's Tell-All Interview To Republic Ahead of Bihar Elections

Patna, Bihar: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has broken his silence on seat-sharing with the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) ahead of the Bihar assembly elections and said that he is very happy about it.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, he said, "I am happy with the seat-sharing... It was my heartfelt desire that I contest the Bihar elections... I am not the king; I can't be in that spot because there is no space. The NDA is very clear about it. Neither a kingmaker, because I am in an alliance. We never did a post-poll alliance; that's not in our culture. I don't want anything in a hurry."

Asked about his future aspirations in politics and if he is asked to become the Bihar Chief Minister, he said, "I want to become the Chief Minister of Bihar. I will definitely fight the next Bihar election. I can do anything, but I cannot fall in the eyes of Modi ji."

Paswan made it clear that he will not merge his party with the BJP, but he is happy about his party having an alliance with the NDA.

He stated, "It's not solely my decision; it's the party's decision...The prime minister likes the fact that I am leading my party...I will not go anywhere, as I am happy with this alliance."

“Even when I fought alone, I ensured not to field a candidate against the Prime Minister in the 2020 election,” he said.

Dispelling the myth that money plays an important role in politics, he said, "I don't agree that today politics is run by money; politics is just run by potential."

Addressing the perception about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said, "I don't agree with the perception of Nitish Kumar's mental stability. The kind of work he has done can be seen everywhere."

He added, "I believe in and am devoted to PM Modi. For the development of Bihar, I believe in Nitish Kumar, and I need to learn a lot from him."

Speaking about the challenges in Bihar, he said, "The drawback of Bihar is that the state and central governments are never the same. Bihar never gets a double engine, but for the last five years, it's been a golden period for Bihar."

He, however, exuded confidence in winning the Bihar elections.

"For every seat, a different war room is being made. I believe that we are winning 29 out of 29 seats. The issue that the NDA and I will focus on in this election is just development," he said.

Bihar Elections 2025

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.