Chitrakoot Flood-Like Situation: 400 Evacuated, 16 Villages Affected As Mandakini Crosses Danger Mark

Chitrakoot: More than 400 people have been evacuated, and 16 villages are estimated to be affected as Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh faces a flood-like situation. District Magistrate Pulkit Garg said on Sunday that the water level of the Mandakini River in Chitrakoot reached a record 135.2 meters, breaking a 23-year-old flood record.

"Previously, the highest water level here was 134.5 meters in 2003, but the flood that came last night reached a water level of 135.2 meters. Since records have been kept for the Mandakini River, this was the highest water level reached yesterday. With the help of NDRF, SDRF, and everyone yesterday, more than 400 people were evacuated. More than 3,000 food packets were distributed. Food packets are still being distributed. All food packets are arriving; dry ration kits are arriving. Approximately 16 villages have been affected. Arrangements for rations and hot meals are being fully made there as well," DM Garg said.

People have been advised against venturing near the rivers.

"NDRF and SDRF have also been deployed where needed. Our teams are present at Ramghat as well. Continuous cleaning work is ongoing. Our sanitation workers have been continuously engaged since last night. Several of our machines are also operational. The full effort is to normalize the situation as soon as possible. A survey of the damage to all shops is also being conducted. Whatever relief is needed, efforts will be made to provide it from our side... Approximately 600 people have been rescued, especially from the Ramghat area and nearby localities here... Our teams are still on alert.... I request everyone to remain vigilant and avoid going near the rivers..."

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Meanwhile, in view of the potential rise in water levels of the Ganga and Varuna rivers and the likelihood of flooding in Varanasi district, the district administration has made comprehensive, multi-layered preparations to ensure public safety and facilitate swift relief and rescue operations.

By ensuring the availability of necessary resources in flood-affected and flood-prone areas, the administration has established effective coordination among various departments and rescue agencies; this ensures that, if the need arises, affected individuals can be immediately moved to safe locations and provided with all essential basic amenities.

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