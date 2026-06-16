'Chor, Chor, Chor, Chor...': Angry Mob Throws Eggs On TMC Leader Soumitra Banerjee During Court Escort

Kolkata: The anger of the mob against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders is refusing to die down. In a fresh incident of public wrath, TMC leader Soumitra Banerjee was attacked in police custody in West Bengal's Raniganj while he was being escorted to court on Tuesday.

An angry mob chanted “chor, chor, chor, chor” (thief, thief, thief, thief) while hurling eggs on him.

A video of the incident showed several eggs being hurled on the TMC leader before he could sit inside a police jeep. A man was also seen beating the leader. Police officers were seen trying to control the crowd.

Soumitra Banerjee was arrested based on a complaint by BJP leader Ravi Kesari. He is accused of attacking BJP workers.

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In a separate incident, TMC leader Sannyasi Manna was publicly humiliated earlier this month, as people tonsured his head and paraded him in Shyampur in a semi-naked state with a garland of slippers hanging from his neck. The humiliation did not end here since the angry locals tied a rope around his waist. A video showed a man pulling the rope, forcing the TMC leader to parade on the road in a semi-naked state.

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