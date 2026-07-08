'Chor, Chor!': Scuffle Breaks Out Between BJP & TMC Workers During Mamata's Kolkata Rally; Accusations Hurled

Kolkata: A political rally led by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee turned tense on Wednesday as workers of the TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed near Ballygunge Phari while the procession moved towards Hazra More.

Eyewitnesses reported that the rival groups began jostling with each other, leading to a heated exchange of words. The situation escalated as BJP workers reportedly raised slogans of “Chor, Chor!” (Thief, Thief!), a common political slur often used to accuse opponents of corruption.

The scuffle remained confined to verbal volleys and minor pushing between the workers, with no immediate reports of serious injuries or major damage. Security personnel deployed for the rally intervened to disperse the rival groups and restore order.

Mamata Banerjee’s roadshow was part of the TMC’s ongoing outreach efforts in the state capital. The incident highlights the simmering political rivalry between the TMC and BJP in West Bengal, which has frequently witnessed street-level confrontations ahead of elections or major political events.

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Senior leaders from both parties are yet to issue official statements on the episode.