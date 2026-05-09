‘Choroibeti Only Mantra’: CM Suvendu Adhikari's First Big Message As He Visits Rabindranath Tagore's Jorasanko After Taking Oath

In a historic shift for West Bengal’s political landscape, Suvendu Adhikari has officially taken the oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister since independence. Following a high-octane 2026 Assembly election, Adhikari marked the beginning of his tenure with a symbolic visit to Jorasanko Thakur Bari—the ancestral home and birthplace of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

During his visit, the newly minted Chief Minister delivered a clear message regarding his administration's vision, stating, "Choroibeti (keep moving forward) is the only mantra of the West Bengal government."

A Landmark Victory and a Star-Studded Ceremony

Adhikari’s path to the Chief Minister's office was paved by a significant electoral performance, where he secured victories in both the Nandigram and Bhabanipur constituencies. In a move that mirrored his 2021 success in Nandigram, he defeated the outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by a margin exceeding 15,000 votes.

The swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata was a grand affair, attended by the top brass of the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the guest list, joined by Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, and Dharmendra Pradhan. The event also saw a strong showing of regional leadership, including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

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The "Core Five": Meet the New Cabinet Ministers

Following his appointment as the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party on Friday, Adhikari inducted a strategic core team into his cabinet. This initial group reflects a mix of organizational strength, regional representation, and demographic focus.

Dilip Ghosh (Deputy Chief Minister): Often credited with building the party’s foundation in Bengal, the former state president’s appointment as Deputy CM signals a focus on maintaining strong ties with the rural grassroots.

Agnimitra Paul (Deputy Chief Minister): Stepping into a leadership role as Deputy CM, Paul represents the party's modern urban appeal. Her portfolio is expected to emphasize urban development and women’s safety.

Nisith Pramanik: A influential figure from North Bengal, Pramanik’s inclusion ensures that the interests of the northern districts—a BJP stronghold—are represented at the highest level of governance.

Ashok Kirtania: Representing the Bangaon Uttar constituency, Kirtania’s presence highlights the administration's focus on the Matua community, refugee welfare, and Scheduled Caste outreach.

Kshudiram Tudu: A key tribal leader from the Jangal Mahal region, Tudu’s induction underscores a commitment to bringing infrastructure and progress to the state’s tribal belts.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally greeted each new minister during the ceremony, marking a new chapter for the state. In his inaugural remarks, Chief Minister Adhikari clarified that this select cabinet is merely the starting point for his administration. With the philosophy of "Choroibeti" at the helm, the new government aims to set a pace of constant motion and development for West Bengal.