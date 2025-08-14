Chositi Cloudburst: 12 Dead, Machail Mata Yatra Suspended After Flash Floods J&K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar: At least 12 people have died, and several others are feared missing after a massive cloudburst struck Chositi village in Kishtwar district on Wednesday afternoon.

The cloudburst triggered sudden flash floods, sweeping away houses, tents, and shops along the Machail Mata Yatra route. Rescue teams have recovered 12 bodies so far, and efforts are underway to locate the missing.

Visuals show the scene of devastation: gushing muddy water flowing through valleys, collapsed structures, and people rushing to reach higher ground.

Pilgrims were seen being evacuated in panic. The force of the water damaged local infrastructure, including a Shastra Seema Bal (SSB) verification counter.

The Machail Mata Yatra has been suspended following the disaster.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, confirmed that rescue operations began immediately with support from the police, army, NDRF, and SDRF teams. “A rescue operation is in progress. We are doing everything possible to save lives and assist those affected,” he said.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep sorrow over the incident. The LG has directed all emergency agencies to strengthen the relief work and ensure medical treatment for the injured.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a red and orange alert for several regions of Jammu and Kashmir, warning of further heavy rain, thunderstorms, and possible flash floods. Authorities have urged locals and pilgrims to stay cautious and follow safety advisories.