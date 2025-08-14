Cloudburst in Chositi (Kishtwar) & Rishi Dogri Valley (Himachal) Triggers Flash Floods; Emergency Services Pressed In

Kishtwar: A sudden cloudburst struck the Chishoti area of Padder in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district today, triggering flash floods that disrupted the ongoing Machail Mata Yatra.

According to local officials, the flash floods have washed away a langar (community kitchen) shed, raising fears that some pilgrims may be trapped. Rescue efforts are currently underway, though no official confirmation of casualties has been made yet.

The affected area lies along the route of the Machail Mata Yatra, and the incident has brought the pilgrimage to a halt in several sections.

Rescue Teams Rushed to the Spot

Soon after the cloudburst was reported, rescue teams from the police and civil administration rushed to the site. Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, confirmed that rescue and relief efforts have already begun.

In an official statement, he said, "A flash flood has occurred in the Chashoti area, which is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra. A rescue operation is in progress."

Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh shared on X that he spoke to the DC of Kishtwar after being alerted by Leader of Opposition in J&K and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma.

“Received an urgent message regarding a massive cloudburst in the Chosoti area. The administration has immediately taken action, and rescue teams are on the way. Necessary rescue and medical arrangements are being made,” he posted.

Weather Alert Issued

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar has issued a Nowcast alert warning of moderate to heavy rainfall over the next 4–6 hours in several parts of Jammu & Kashmir.

The weather conditions may include intense showers, thunder, lightning, and gusty winds, adding to the challenge for ongoing rescue operations.