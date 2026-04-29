Christian Conversion Row in Pune: 3 US Tourists Told to Leave India by May 10
Three American citizens have been ordered to leave India by May 10, 2026, after Pune authorities found them distributing Christian pamphlets while on tourist visas. The trio, aged 53, 65, and 66, were stopped in Shukrawar Peth and questioned by police, who discovered large numbers of conversion-related leaflets. Officials ruled their actions violated visa conditions, leading to a formal “Leave India Notice.”
- India News
- 2 min read
Three American citizens have been asked to leave India after authorities in Pune found they were involved in Christian conversion-related activities while on tourist visas. Officials have given them time until May 10, 2026, to exit the country.
The matter surfaced on April 27 in Shukrawar Peth, one of Pune’s crowded localities. Police said the three individuals aged 53, 65 and 66 stopped a private cab driver and handed him pamphlets connected to Christianity. These leaflets were printed in English, Hindi and Marathi. Along with distributing the material, they allegedly tried to speak to him with the aim of influencing his religious beliefs.
The cab driver grew suspicious and alerted nearby police personnel, who were already deployed in the area due to a rally. Officers stepped in immediately and took the three individuals for questioning.
During the inquiry, police searched their belongings and found a considerable number of similar pamphlets. Their travel documents showed that they had entered India between April 19 and April 21 on tourist visas.
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Officials pointed out that this is where the violation occurred. Tourist visas in India come with strict limits wherein visitors can travel and meet people, but they are not to organise outreach or take part in activities linked to religious conversion.
After reviewing the case, the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) of Pune Police concluded that the trio had not followed visa rules. A senior officer said their actions did not match the purpose for which the visas were issued.
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Following this, authorities served them a formal “Leave India Notice.” This means they must finish any pending matters and leave the country within the deadline. Such notices are issued when foreigners are found breaking visa conditions.
The incident has once again put the spotlight on how seriously visa violations are treated in India, especially in cases involving religious conversion. Authorities have made it clear that any activity outside the permitted scope can lead to strict action. For now, the three Americans are expected to comply with the order and depart India before May 10.
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