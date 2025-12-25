Christmas Magic: Sleeping Man Falls Out Of 10th Floor Window, Saved As Leg Gets Stuck In Grille

Surat: A 57-year-old man miraculously escaped death on Christmas Day after accidentally falling out of his 10th-floor apartment in Gujarat’s Surat. The man, identified as Nitinbhai Adiya, was sleeping near the window of his flat when he turned in his sleep and accidentally slipped outward. His fall was dramatically halted when his leg became lodged in the window grille and an external projection on the eighth floor of the building.

The incident occurred at around 8 am at the Time Galaxy, a high-rise residential tower in the city. He was left hanging upside down between floors, unable to move or free himself. A video of the incident showed a visibly distressed Adiya suspended in the air, with his leg painfully wedged into the metal grille, while residents watched helplessly from nearby balconies.

Several people were seen holding his hands and legs to prevent him from falling.

Neighbours quickly alerted the Surat Fire and Emergency Services (SFES), following which teams from three fire stations, Jahangirpura, Palanpur and Adajan, were dispatched to the spot. Firefighters immediately initiated a carefully planned rescue operation. Personnel first cut open the grille on the eighth floor to create access to the trapped man. They then deployed ropes, safety belts and a safety net from the 10th floor to securely anchor Adiya and prevent any further risk during the rescue.

The operation, which lasted nearly an hour, required precise coordination and extreme caution to avoid worsening his injuries or causing another fall. After sustained efforts, firefighters successfully freed Adiya and pulled him to safety.

Adiya sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is reported to be stable. Authorities have said that further investigation will be conducted to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident and to assess safety measures within the residential complex.