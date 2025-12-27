Christmas Post Row: Mob Beats Bajrang Dal Worker With Slippers & Flower Pots In Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: A shocking video has surfaced from Navi Mumbai showing a Bajrang Dal worker being brutally assaulted by a mob after he posted an objectionable social media status related to Christmas. The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed in the shop, following which police launched an investigation into the matter.

The victim, identified as Arjun Singh, runs a mobile phone shop in Navi Mumbai. According to reports, 20 to 30 people barged into his shop and attacked him using kicks, punches, slippers, shoes, sticks, buckets and even flower pots. One of the attackers was also seen hitting him with a plastic drum.

CCTV footage showed a few men initially entering the shop and discussing a mobile phone issue. Moments later, a large group stormed in and began assaulting Singh. He appeared confused and helpless as the attackers beat him mercilessly from all sides. After the assault, the attackers warned him and fled the spot.

Singh had allegedly posted a controversial status that read, “If anyone wishes me Merry Christmas, I will drive nails into your body.” Enraged by the post, a group of people entered his shop and carried out the assault.

Advertisement

A case has been registered at Rabale MIDC Police Station. Police are presently looking for the miscreants.

In an unrelated incident, Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest outside a church in Bareilly on Christmas Eve, claiming that Christmas celebrations had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The protesters recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside the church and raised slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’.