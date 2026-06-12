'CID Has Summoned Me Again On June 14': Abhishek Banerjee Says He Was Grilled For 5.30 Hours
TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday stated that he has been summoned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) again on June 14.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kolkata: TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday stated that he has been summoned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) again on June 14 in connection with the signature forgery case linked to appointments within the party's legislative wing.
“I am summoned again on 14th June. I will attend that. I always co-operate with this kind of investigation. I will be given another summon in another case. I have requested them to give notice to anyone else as I was not there. But I heard they were waiting. If they want to serve notice when I will not be there and if anyone else will not be allowed to take the notice, you will have to wait till I come back to my home. I always co-operate with the agencies,” the MP said.
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