'CID Has Summoned Me Again On June 14': Abhishek Banerjee Says He Was Grilled For 5.30 Hours

“I am summoned again on 14th June. I will attend that. I always co-operate with this kind of investigation. I will be given another summon in another case. I have requested them to give notice to anyone else as I was not there. But I heard they were waiting. If they want to serve notice when I will not be there and if anyone else will not be allowed to take the notice, you will have to wait till I come back to my home. I always co-operate with the agencies,” the MP said.