Floor Test In West Bengal? Rebel TMC MPs & MLAs Submit Signed List To Speaker As Party Crisis Deepens

Kolkata: Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of the Opposition of West Bengal Legislative Assembly, has hinted that the Speaker can order a floor test in the House to confirm the strength of leaders within the rebel bloc of Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Ritabrata stated that rebel TMC MLAs have submitted the list of leaders in their bloc to Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose. This comes after rebel TMC MPs submitted their list to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Reiterating that there are 64 MLAs in the rebel TMC bloc, Ritabrata said, "If the Speaker feels it is necessary, he can order a floor test. We will prove our strength in how many MLAs are with us."

There are a total of 80 TMC MLAs in the Assembly and as per the rebel camp's claim, they have the support of more than two-third leaders of the party's legislative strength.

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Who Are The Rebel MPs?

Sources have claimed that 19 out of 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who are part of the reported breakaway group had submitted their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker's Office.

Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed that a group of 20 MPs has formally sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, signalling an organisational split within the party's parliamentary ranks.

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This move comes amid growing internal tensions within the TMC following the party's underwhelming performance in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, which has reportedly led to a widening rift between the party veterans and the central leadership headed by Mamata Banerjee.

The names of the 19 MPs, as accessed by sources, are:

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Satabdi Roy Bapi Haldar Dr. Sharmila Sarkar Prasun Bandyopadhyay Jagadish Barma Basunia Asit Kumar Mal Arup Chakraborty Rachna Banerjee Saayoni Ghosh Khalilur Rahaman Abu Taher Khan Yusuf Pathan Mitali Bag Mala Roy Kalipada Soren Deepak Adhikari June Malia Partha Bhowmick