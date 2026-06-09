CID Knocks on Mamata Banerjee's Door in Signature Forgery Probe Targeting Abhishek

A team from the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrived at the Kalighat residence of Mamata Banerjee to serve a formal notice to her nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

Investigators redirected their efforts to the Ex-Chief Minister's property after initial visits to Abhishek Banerjee’s own home. The shift followed intelligence reports indicating that he was inside the TMC party office located on her premises.

This unexpected move at the high-profile location is part of an active CID inquiry into a major signature forgery case, with detectives aiming to question the TMC general secretary directly. A large contingent of female police officers has been stationed around the residence in connection with the operation.

High Drama Outside 30B Harish Chatterjee Street

A huge number of female officers have been deployed near Mamata's residence as the CID arrives regarding the fraud signature case at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street, Kalighat. Exclusive live visuals from Bengal show the CID team reaching Kalighat outside the residence of Mamata Banerjee. Following the recent electoral defeat of the TMC, the law and order machinery is actively playing its role, and dramatic developments are unfolding right now.

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Heavy police deployment and CID teams are on the spot, accompanied by a substantial presence of female officers. With various Trinamool Congress leaders facing allegations, including Abhishek Banerjee, the CID has intensified its focus on this location.

Strategic Locations Under the CID Scanner

According to ground reports from the Republic, a massive team consisting of the CID and Kolkata Police has surrounded the area. Mamata Banerjee is currently in Delhi and is expected to arrive at 5:00 PM. The security forces converged on the location just an hour and a half before her scheduled return.

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In this particular area, the CID team is focusing on two key spots:

Mamata Banerjee’s Residence: The actual house located at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street. The Central TMC Party Office: Situated directly opposite Mamata's residence.

Sources indicate that the alleged meeting where the signatures of party MLAs were forged took place at this exact location, making 30B Harish Chatterjee Street the specific place of occurrence under investigation. Both locations remain heavily guarded as the CID reinforces its presence with additional personnel.

Standoff at the Gates: Investigators vs. Staff

Abhishek Banerjee has already skipped three prior CID summonses regarding this investigation, evading the agency each time. Rather than visiting his personal residence at Potuapara, which is nearby, the CID went to the Mamata's house, sparking a direct confrontation with the staff on site.

The exchange at the gates highlights the escalating tension:

Mamata Banerjee's Staff: "I cannot allow you in here. They are not present here, so I cannot allow you in here." CID Officials: "If you don't let us enter, there will be consequences. We have to search this location in terms of the investigation."

Mamata Banerjee's Staff: "Without her presence, in her absence, I cannot let you enter and search this house. In the absence of the General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, who claims to be there in this location, in his absence, why would I let you enter this location? Your purpose is to interrogate him, but he is not present here."

CID Officials: "You are hampering our investigation."

Tightening the 24-Hour Deadline

Earlier on Monday, the Bengal CID served a third appearance notice to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the assembly signature forgery case. The agency directed him to appear before investigators at their Bhabani Bhavan headquarters by 5:00 PM on Tuesday.

The strict 24-hour deadline was issued after Abhishek Banerjee skipped his previous two summonses. He had requested a postponement until an appeal before the Calcutta High Court—scheduled to be heard on June 10—is judicially resolved, but the agency proceeded with the directive.