CIK Launches Surprise Raids At Multiple Locations In J&K

Jammu: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) launched surprise raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The raids were conducted in Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama and parts of North Kashmir.

The searches were part of an ongoing operation to monitor suspicious activities and verify security-related inputs. As per reports, digital gadgets like smart phones, laptops and pen drives have been seized for further examination. Some documents were also recovered from the premises.

Meanwhile, two police personnel were suspended in Kathua for having links with terrorists and aiding them in their activities. The suspended officers have been identified as Abdul Latif and Mohammad Abbas.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police also carried out extensive searches at various locations throughout the Ramban district's Banihal and Gool areas as part of its ongoing efforts to fortify the security grid and preserve peace in the district. The operation aimed to trace suspicious activities of the relatives of the Jammu and Kashmir natives operating from Pakistan (JKNOPs) and verifying antecedents of suspected individuals and tightening security around vulnerable areas. The houses of the relatives and associates of active J&K-based terrorists operating from Pakistan and Overground Workers (OGWs) were searched. Several premises were also inspected to ascertain that no anti-national or unlawful activities were being carried out or supported.

Ensuring confidentiality, the police appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and share information regarding any suspicious movements or persons in their areas.

In another major breakthrough for the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) arrested the main kingpin of a narco terror module from Mumbai International Airport. The accused named Mohammad Arshad alias Asif, who was operating from Saudi Arabia, had been absconding for more than two years. He is allegedly the key link between Pakistan-based handlers and operatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

