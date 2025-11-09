Gurugram Teenagers Shoot 17-Year-Old Classmate In Posh Housing Society, 2 Detained

Gurugram: Two Class 11 students allegedly shot at a 17-year-old classmate at a posh housing society late Saturday night in Gurugram. The incident occurred at a rented apartment in Central Park Resorts, Sector 48, where two boys invited their classmate for dinner, and he was then taken to the accused's house and shot, reportedly in revenge for a fight the two boys had two months prior.

Gurugram Police detained the two teenagers involved in the shooting on November 9. The victim, who was lured to the apartment by a classmate, is currently hospitalised after being taken there by family members. The investigation revealed that the weapon used was a licensed pistol belonging to the father of one of the accused, who is a property dealer, and the police authorities will now question him about the security of the firearm.

The victim initially refused but relented after persistent insistence, and the main accused even came to pick him up from his house. Upon arrival, the victim found another friend of the accused present there. The prime accused then allegedly shot at the teenager. A preliminary investigation suggests the attack was a result of a previous dispute between the two boys, which occurred two months ago.

All three teenagers are students at Yaduvanshi School in Gurugram. Police rushed a team to the scene after receiving information, but the injured student had already been transported to Medanta Hospital by the time the police arrived. According to the victim's mother's written complaint, her son (an 11th grader) initially hesitated but eventually agreed to meet a school friend who had called him.

During a search of the apartment, police made significant recoveries, including one pistol, one magazine, five live cartridges, and one empty shell. Sixty-five live cartridges were also recovered from a box inside the accused's room. A forensic team was immediately sent to the site to gather evidence.

A case has been registered at the Sadar Police Station, and a detailed probe into the motive and circumstances is underway. Following the incident, the Gurugram Police issued a strong advisory to all firearm owners, urging them to securely store their licensed weapons and ensure they are kept completely out of the reach of children to prevent future tragedies.