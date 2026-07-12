Civic Apathy Claims Two More Lives: Delhi Boys Drown In Open Monsoon Pit Left Unfenced In Alipur

New Delhi: Another case of civic apathy costing lives has surfaced in Delhi’s Alipur, where two young boys lost their lives after falling into an open rainwater collection pit on Sunday. According to reports, the incident occurred in Uttarakhand Colony, where the two children drowned in the open pit while playing in the fields behind their homes.

On being informed, the local Alipur police rushed to the site and pulled the children out of the pit. They were immediately taken to SRHC Hospital in Narela, where doctors declared them dead. A case has been registered under the relevant sections and further legal action is being taken in the matter.

As per the police, the incident took place in Mukhmelpur village along Hiranki Road, where a large excavation had been dug nearby to gather and drain surplus monsoon water, which was full at the time. During preliminary inquiry, it surfaced that while playing, a ball had rolled into the pit, following which the boys went into the pit to get it and could not get out.

The information regarding the incident was immediately passed to the police and concerned emergency services, who reached the spot, where both children had reportedly already slipped beneath the surface. Despite being rushed to hospital, they were declared dead. The police have now launched a probe to establish those responsible for leaving the pit unsecured.

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How The Incident Occurred

After the preliminary inquiry, the police stated that the two boys, identified as Nitish (8) and Ayush (10), had gone to play in the fields behind their houses at around 4 pm on Saturday, where they used to play every day. It is said that while chasing a ball, the two children slipped and fell into the waterlogged pit in an attempt to retrieve the ball from it.

Since the pit was deep, they were unable to climb out and were reportedly drowned. The locals raised the alarm after noticing the boys missing, calling the police and a CATS ambulance at the scene. The children were pulled out and taken immediately to SRHC Hospital in Narela, where the doctors examined them on arrival but confirmed that there were no signs of life.

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Following the deaths, the bodies were moved to the mortuary at BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri for post-mortem examination. An FIR is being registered at Alipur Police Station under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The preliminary findings pointed toward negligence in the upkeep and safeguarding of the pit. The police are now probing the incident to identify who was accountable for the maintenance of the pit and why no barriers or warning signs were in place near a residential farming area frequented by children. The police stated that the inquiry will focus on ownership of the land and responsibility for the excavation used to manage rainwater runoff.

The locals stated that the fields in Uttarakhand Colony had long been a place where children gathered after school. The residents have expressed their anger over the loss of two innocent lives and have asked for the strictest actions against those responsible for the deadly incident.