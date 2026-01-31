CJ Roy Suicide Case: State Govt Closely Monitors Probe, CID Takeover Likely

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has stepped up monitoring of the investigation into the suicide of businessman Dr C.J. Roy, with senior police officials indicating that the case is likely to be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) due to its sensitive nature.

Taking serious note of the developments, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Salim Mehndi has sought a detailed report from Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on the status of the probe being conducted by the Ashok Nagar police.

Sources say that while the Ashok Nagar police are currently investigating the case, preparations are underway for a possible handover to the CID. Once transferred, the entire case file, including primary evidence, witness statements and the complainant’s statement, will be formally handed over to the CID for further investigation.

In addition, all technical and forensic evidence collected so far will also be transferred. This includes call detail records (CDRs), the post-mortem report, mahazar documents, and reports prepared by Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). According to sources, the transfer may take place by this evening or by tomorrow.

Advertisement

Dr C.J. Roy, a prominent Bengaluru-based businessman, was found dead earlier this week in what police initially described as a case of suicide. His death came shortly after Income Tax Department raids were conducted at his premises, triggering widespread attention and raising questions over the circumstances leading to the incident.

Following his death, Roy’s wife and son reached the Bowring Hospital mortuary in Bengaluru as legal and forensic procedures were carried out. Police registered a case and began an investigation to ascertain the sequence of events leading up to the suicide.

Advertisement

Authorities had earlier stated that all angles were being examined, including professional and personal aspects, and that conclusions would be drawn only after forensic and technical evidence was analysed.

With the state government now closely monitoring the case and a CID takeover on the cards, officials maintain that the investigation will be conducted in a thorough and transparent manner.