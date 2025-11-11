CJI BR Gavai pays condolences to families of deceased in Delhi blast, reaffirms commitment to ensure justice

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Tuesday paid condolences on behalf of Supreme Court judges and the legal fraternity and expressed deep concern over the blast near the Red Fort in New Delhi, which claimed at least eight lives. The CJI reaffirmed commitment to uphold the rule of law, ensure justice, and safeguard the dignity of every citizen of the country.

In a message of condolence, CJI Gavai said, "We are all also deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives caused by the car blast that occurred in Delhi on the evening of November 10, 2025. On behalf of the Supreme Court of India and the entire judicial as well as legal fraternity in the country, I convey our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy."

The CJI called for a "collective compassion and solidarity" in the wake of the tragic incident. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are grieving, as well as with those who are injured or otherwise affected. No words can truly ease the pain of such loss, yet we hope that the collective compassion and solidarity of the nation will offer some comfort in this hour of sorrow," he said.

"In this moment of grief, we stand in solidarity with the bereaved. We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to uphold the rule of law, ensure justice, and safeguard the dignity of every citizen. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace. May courage and solace reach the bereaved families and all those who mourn this irreparable loss," CJI Gavai said in his message.

At least eight people died, and several others were injured in the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex on Monday evening. Delhi Police's initial investigation suggested that the explosion may have been a fidayeen (suicide) attack, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect intended to carry out an explosion. As soon as the suspect learnt that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation, apparently to maximise casualties and avoid capture by police, the sources added.

