Faridabad Arrest Unmasks Jaish’s India Network: Woman Doctor Led Terror Outfit’s Female Wing, Say Intel Sources

Intelligence sources said Dr Shaheen Shahid, arrested in Faridabad on Monday, played a pivotal role in establishing the women’s wing of the Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM in India. | Image: Republic

Faridabad: In a major breakthrough, intelligence sources have revealed that Dr Shaheen Shahid, arrested in Faridabad on Monday, played a pivotal role in establishing the women’s wing and recruitment network of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in India.

According to top intelligence officials, Dr Shahid, employed with Al-Falah University, was reportedly entrusted with leading Jamaat-ul-Mominat — the women’s wing of JeM — in India. The wing’s command in Pakistan is held by Sadia Azhar, sister of Jaish chief Masood Azhar, whose husband Yusuf Azhar was one of the masterminds behind the 1999 Kandahar hijacking.

Dr Shahid’s arrest came after a coordinated operation by the Jammu & Kashmir Police and Faridabad Police, which busted a major Jaish terror module operating across multiple states. During a 15-day search, security forces recovered assault rifles, pistols and 14 bags of ammonium nitrate weighing over 360 kg from a rented room in Faridabad.

A Swift car belonging to Dr Shahid was also seized, containing a Krinkov assault rifle with three magazines and 83 rounds, a pistol with eight live rounds, two magazines and two empty shells, officials confirmed.

The crackdown began with the arrest of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, a doctor from Government Medical College, Anantnag, from whose locker an AK-47 rifle had earlier been recovered. His interrogation led investigators to other suspects, including Dr Muzammil, a senior doctor at Al-Falah Medical College, and Dr Shaheen Shahid. Another suspect, Dr Umar Mohammad, remains absconding.

Searches following their disclosures in Faridabad and Saharanpur led to the recovery of additional explosives and chemicals, later confirmed to be ammonium nitrate, not RDX as initially feared.

Intelligence sources say that Dr Adil acted as a key handler for JeM in India, maintaining contact with Pakistan’s ISI and coordinating local logistics and recruitment. The module was allegedly plotting three major terror attacks across Delhi-NCR and western India using the seized explosives and weapons.