sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Air India Express Hydraulic Failure | Noel Tata | Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • CJI Presides Over Signing of MoUs to Enhance Judicial, Legal Cooperation Between India and Bhutan

Published 14:28 IST, October 11th 2024

CJI Presides Over Signing of MoUs to Enhance Judicial, Legal Cooperation Between India and Bhutan

On October 9, Justice Chandrachud discussed ways to strengthen bilateral judicial cooperation with his Bhutanese counterpart.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CJI Chandrachud on usage of tech and data in judicary
CJI Presides Over Signing of MoUs to Enhance Judicial, Legal Cooperation Between India and Bhutan | Image: X@LiveLaw
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:28 IST, October 11th 2024