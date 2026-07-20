'Let's Restore Normalcy': Union Minister JP Nadda Requests Protesters To 'End Sit-In' After Meeting CJP Delegation

New Delhi: CJP leaders met Union Health Minister JP Nadda at his residence on Monday and submitted a letter outlining their demands, including the immediate resignation or removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, amid the ongoing protests.

CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das confirmed that he and his fellow spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka met Nadda for around 10 minutes after reaching his residence at noon. While Nadda assured them that their demands would be discussed at the "appropriate level", no commitment was made on their implementation.

In an official statement, Nadda also said that a proposal for talks with the government came from the protesters for the first time on Monday morning, with discussions continuing since 11:50 am. Nadda also urged the protesters to call off their sit-in and cooperate with the administration in restoring normalcy.

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Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Das said that he and Ranka conveyed the protesters' demands directly to the Union Minister.

"Ashutosh Ranka and I have been at J.P. Nadda's residence since 12 noon. The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan," Das wrote.

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Further, he said that Nadda had assured the delegation that the matter would be taken up at the appropriate level.

"The minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met!" Das added.

Union Minister JP Nadda Assures No Further Crackdown: CJP

In another post, Das stated that Union Minister JP Nadda had assured the delegation that there would be no further crackdown on protesters at and around Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"The minister has also assured us that no further crackdown will happen at Jantar Mantar and around. However, no reports yet of police stopping," Das said.

The CJP, however, maintained that its protest would continue until its demands were addressed.

Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Amit Shah Amid Protests

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday amid the ongoing protests and political developments.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju were also reported to have met Shah at his office amid the ongoing situation.