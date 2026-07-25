'Fight Is Not Over': CJP Outlines 3 More Demands After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

New Delhi: Shortly after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation amid growing nationwide outrage over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, the Centralised Joint Platform (CJP) declared that the movement is far from over.

Taking to social media and addressing supporters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, student leaders stated that while Pradhan's departure represents a significant step, three critical demands remain pending before the protests end.

The student coalition, which has spearheaded large-scale demonstrations, street marches, and hunger strikes, stressed that stepping down does not automatically deliver systemic justice for affected aspirants.

The Three Pending Demands

CJP leaders outlined three primary conditions that the Union government must resolve:

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1. Rs 1 Crore Compensation for Suicide Victims' Families:

The group is demanding financial compensation of Rs 1 crore ($103,500) for the families of every student who lost their life to suicide in the wake of the exam irregularities and subsequent stress.

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Student representatives argued that the state must take financial and moral responsibility for the mental toll caused by systemic failures.

2. Complete Immunity and Withdrawal of FIRs:

The CJP called for an immediate, unconditional dismissal of all legal charges, Police FIRs, and punitive actions filed against students and peaceful activists who participated in nationwide demonstrations over the past several weeks.

3. Public Apology from Security Forces:

Pointing to severe crackdowns during peaceful assemblies at Jantar Mantar and surrounding sites, the student group requested an official public apology from Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) handling of protesters.

Protesters Vow to Continue Demonstration

Addressing crowds at Jantar Mantar following the resignation announcement, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke emphasised that the student agitation would persist until formal assurances are given regarding the remaining agenda.

"Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation proves that student power cannot be ignored. But our fight was never just about one individual; it is about accountability and the future of millions of medical aspirants. We won't vacate the protest sites until our remaining three pending demands are officially addressed."— Abhijeet Dipke, CJP Leader

While government officials previously indicated a positive response regarding FIR withdrawals and potential relief frameworks during preliminary talks, no written order has been finalised.