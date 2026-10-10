CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Detained At Delhi Airport
Delhi tightens security ahead of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over SIR, with 25,000 personnel deployed and metro restrictions in place.
- India News
- 7 min read
CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: New Delhi is witnessing heightened security on Saturday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) prepares to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protesters are demanding the CEC’s resignation and the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging irregularities in the voter-list revision exercise. The demonstration comes amid a wider political confrontation over the Election Commission’s handling of electoral rolls, with the opposition raising concerns over voter inclusion and exclusion. The allegations against CEC also include claims that Form 6, used to register new voters, was altered without the involvement of the CEC's two colleagues.
Anticipating a large turnout, Delhi Police has tightened security across the national capital, deploying around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel and preparing for an estimated 7,000 protesters. More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are expected to assist with security arrangements. Police have also carried out preventive detentions, with around 500 people reportedly taken into custody as groups arrived in the city, including nearly 50 people with criminal antecedents. The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 security zones, while checks have been intensified at city borders, railway stations and bus terminals. Police have urged personnel to exercise maximum restraint while handling the gathering.
Live Blog
The security measures have also affected public transport. Entry and exit gates at 45 metro stations have been closed as a precaution, although interchange facilities remain available at most stations, with restrictions subject to further notice. Several trains operating to and from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations have also reportedly been cancelled during the security window. Police have cited the short notice for the protest and concerns over law and order while explaining why permission was denied for the demonstration.
Despite these restrictions, CJP supporters have been asked to assemble at Jantar Mantar, keeping the capital on alert as authorities prepare to manage the crowd, traffic movement and potential disruptions.
CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Detained From Flight Ahead of Protest
CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police from a flight shortly after it landed in the national capital on Saturday, ahead of the outfit’s planned protest at Jantar Mantar.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing Dipke arguing with police personnel who entered the aircraft to detain him. “You could have waited till we came out. Come arrest us, we are not afraid,” he is heard saying. The police, in response, asked him to cooperate and said, “this is not an arrest”.
Police have reportedly detained around 1,500 people ahead of the planned protest.
Earlier, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and CJP legal cell head Ratna Singh were also detained from their respective residences. CJP has condemned the detentions, calling them a violation of freedom of movement and demanding the immediate and unconditional release of its leaders.
CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: Nitin Nabin Accuses Rahul Gandhi, CJP of Plot to Destabilise India Ahead of Protest
CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused the Opposition of attempting to destabilise the country, as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and INDIA bloc prepared to hold a protest in New Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Addressing a press conference amid the planned demonstration, Nabin alleged that two groups, one led by Rahul Gandhi and the other comprising associates of Arvind Kejriwal under CJP, were trying to create instability for political gains and at the behest of “foreign forces”.
"Today, an attempt is being made to create a highly dangerous and serious situation in the country. Efforts are underway to destabilise the nation, where 1.4 billion people are living in peace and harmony, contributing collectively to India's development. Who is doing this? Two anarchic groups: one led by Rahul Gandhi of the 'INDI Alliance', and the other led by Arvind Kejriwal's associates, CJP," Nabin said.
He further accused the groups of refusing to accept the people's verdict and pursuing political agendas instead. "I want to say that you are undertaking these efforts, driven by your political agendas, at the behest of foreign forces," he said.
Nabin also asserted that the Opposition was unable to accept India's progress and said citizens would unite against what he described as attempts to undermine the country. The BJP chief's remarks came as CJP pressed ahead with its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and opposing the SIR exercise.
Advertisement
CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: Delhi Metro Closes Gates At 45 Stations For CJP Protest; Check Full List
CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has restricted entry and exit at 45 metro stations ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. The restrictions began at 9 pm on Friday and are scheduled to remain in place until 6 pm on October 10.
The number of affected stations has been reduced from 57 to 45 following a revised advisory. While passengers will not be able to enter or exit through the affected stations, interchange facilities will remain available at all of them except New Delhi Metro station.
Commuters have been advised to avoid non-essential travel and allow extra time for their journeys. Those travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals or the airport through New Delhi and Central Delhi should plan their routes accordingly.
Full list of 45 affected metro stations:
Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Shivaji Stadium, Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Seelampur, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Shahdara and Rithala.
CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: Which Markets Are Shut, Which Remain Open? Check Full List
CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: Several prominent markets in Delhi are expected to remain closed on Saturday, October 10, as traders take precautions ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.
Connaught Place, Palika Market, Janpath, Khan Market and Karol Bagh are among the commercial areas where traders have advised or decided to shut shops, citing security concerns and possible disruptions.
Traders at Janpath are concerned about possible vandalism and security near the protest site. In Khan Market, the traders’ association has advised businesses to remain closed until further notice and plans to review the situation around 1 pm. Karol Bagh traders are also expected to keep shops shut as a precaution.
Which markets will remain open?
Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Chandni Chowk are expected to remain open, with traders saying they will continue business despite the heightened security arrangements. The closure decisions are advisory, not compulsory. Individual shopkeepers may decide whether to open or shut depending on the situation during the day.
Advertisement
CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: Delhi Police Denies Permission for CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar, Cites Law and Order Concerns
CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: Delhi Police has denied permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, citing potential law-and-order concerns and inconvenience to the public.
In a letter to CJP co-convenor Saurav Das and joint secretary Balkrishna, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district, said the demonstration could lead to serious law-and-order issues. The letter stated, “In the larger public interest, the permission sought cannot be granted and is hereby denied.”
Police also said the party had only informed authorities about the proposed demonstration, rather than submitting a formal permission application. According to the letter, applications for programmes at Jantar Mantar must be filed at least 10 days in advance. Authorities also referred to alleged violations of protest conditions during previous demonstrations, including gatherings continuing beyond permitted hours.
CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: Delhi Traffic Police Warns of Diversions at 30 Locations From 6 AM; Check Routes to Avoid
CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory warning of possible disruptions and diversions at 30 locations across the national capital on October 10 ahead of the proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.
Traffic restrictions are scheduled to begin at 6 am and may be adjusted depending on the law-and-order situation. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time and avoid non-essential travel, particularly towards railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) and the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.
Key locations likely to witness traffic disruptions include Connaught Place, Mandi House, Jantar Mantar Road, Patel Chowk, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Jhandewalan, Minto Road, Lodhi Road Flyover, Bhikaji Cama Place and Rail Bhawan roundabout, among others.
The police said traffic arrangements would remain dynamic, with restrictions eased or intensified according to the situation on the ground. Commuters have been urged to follow police instructions and check the Delhi Traffic Police’s official website and social media handles for live updates and alternative routes. For assistance, they can call 1095 or 011-25844444.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.