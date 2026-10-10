CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Detained At Delhi Airport

CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: Spike Strips, Barricades, And Drones Deployed Ahead Of CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest | Image: Republic

CJP Protest Delhi LIVE: New Delhi is witnessing heightened security on Saturday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) prepares to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protesters are demanding the CEC’s resignation and the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging irregularities in the voter-list revision exercise. The demonstration comes amid a wider political confrontation over the Election Commission’s handling of electoral rolls, with the opposition raising concerns over voter inclusion and exclusion. The allegations against CEC also include claims that Form 6, used to register new voters, was altered without the involvement of the CEC's two colleagues.

Anticipating a large turnout, Delhi Police has tightened security across the national capital, deploying around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel and preparing for an estimated 7,000 protesters. More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are expected to assist with security arrangements. Police have also carried out preventive detentions, with around 500 people reportedly taken into custody as groups arrived in the city, including nearly 50 people with criminal antecedents. The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 security zones, while checks have been intensified at city borders, railway stations and bus terminals. Police have urged personnel to exercise maximum restraint while handling the gathering.



