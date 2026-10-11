CJP Protest: Dipke, Ranka, Saurav Das To Be Produced Before Magistrate After Delhi Police Detentions

New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists, Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, are scheduled to be produced before an Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday, CJP Legal affairs Head Ratna Singh said.

In a post on X, Singh said a Delhi Police official had informed her about the scheduled production in the morning.

“Important update - Abhijeet, Ashutosh and Saurav will be produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station at 9 AM today. A Delhi police official informed me about this in the morning,” the CJP legal affairs head said.

She added that she would be present at the police station along with other advocates representing them.

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Earlier on Saturday, a Delhi court dismissed an application moved on behalf of Singh seeking the registration of an FIR or a non-cognisable report (NCR) against police personnel.

The court held that the application was not maintainable as it was not supported by an appropriate affidavit and did not name a specific public servant against whom the allegations had been made.

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An application was moved alleging that Ratna Singh was wrongfully confined and prevented from attending a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on October 10. She had also sought a direction to call a status report.

Another application was also moved seeking her immediate release.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Abhinav Pandey dismissed the application moved on behalf of Ratna Singh.

While dismissing the application, the court said that there is a lack of adherence even to the provisions of Section 175(4) BNSS, as there is no public servant specified in the application against whom the allegations have been made, and accordingly it is not possible to decipher the "Officer Superior" to such police official from whom this Court may seek such report.

The court also rejected the submissions in support of lodging of NCR, saying that the alternative prayer regarding the registration of NCR (non-cognisable report) made on behalf of the applicant, the said prayer is contrary to the allegations made in the present application, whereby the offences alleged are wrongful restraint/wrongful confinement, which attract punitive provisions under Sections 126 and 127 of BNS, 2023, both of which are cognisable offences.

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke who was on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participated in the protest and posted a video on Instagram claiming that police detained him and his associates as they deboarded the aircraft at Delhi Airport.

In the Video, Dipke is heard alleging," So, you can see that Delhi Police is entering the plane to arrest us. They are all entering the plane. We just landed. All the Delhi Police officers are standing in the aisle. They are trying to arrest us from inside the plane. The entire Delhi Police is getting on the plane...This is the fear of Narendra Modi...Not even Indira Gandhi did this during the Emergency. All we wanted to do is a peaceful protest, and they are picking us up from the flight like we are criminals."

"You can see where the nation is heading. They are here to arrest us directly from the flight. This is something not even Indira Gandhi had done. This is dictatorship, where Delhi Police has entered the flight and is trying to arrest us. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested... We are not afraid of you," Dipke is heard saying.

The CJP posted a video of its legal head Ratna Singh, who claimed that she was being detained even as she was attempting to leave her home in her car.