New Delhi: A massive security response has blanketed the New Delhi district after a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) turned violent, leaving more than 50 police personnel injured. The confrontation erupted when thousands of demonstrators attempted to march toward Parliament, leading to direct clashes with law enforcement.

According to Delhi Police sources, an FIR is officially being registered following the unrest, during which protesters targeted security forces with stones. The intense stone-pelting left at least 17 personnel injured, including members of both the Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). In immediate response to the assault, law enforcement detained several individuals tied to the violence.

Escalation Near Parliament Street

The demonstrators originally gathered at the Jantar Mantar protest site for the "Chalo Sansad" march. Their goal was to protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET—the national entrance examination for medical colleges—and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

However, because the demonstration lacked the necessary permission to take place near Parliament Street, police moved in to stop the advance. Security forces deployed tear gas and resorted to a lathi-charge (baton-charge) after protesters allegedly tried to breach the barricades.

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In retaliation, demonstrators began pelting stones at the officers stationed along the defensive lines. The standoff quickly spilled over onto several approach roads, continuing well into the evening before police successfully brought the situation under control.

Injuries and Law Enforcement Response

The situation deteriorated rapidly, resulting in injuries to dozens of officers who were subsequently shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Visuals from the ground captured the moments when the crowd turned on law enforcement. The footage showed injured policemen, some with bleeding noses and head wounds, and others already wrapped in bandages, resolutely remaining on the frontline to fulfill their duties.

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Officials have described the incident as an organized wave of violence against the deployment. A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector who sustained injuries during the confrontation recounted the sudden outbreak of aggression.