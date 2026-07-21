CJP Removes Vijeta Dahiya as Spokesperson Amid Viral Fast-Food Video Controversy

New Delhi: In a swift disciplinary move, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has stripped spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya of all official duties after a viral video showed him taking a fast-food break while peaceful demonstrators and party workers were subjected to violent police force in the capital.

The official action follows intense online backlash over footage that captured Dahiya at a nearby mall outlet during the party's high-stakes "Chalo Sansad" march.

The viral encounter sparked widespread outrage across social media, where critics contrasted Dahiya's leisure break with the plight of grassroots activists facing lathicharges, tear gas, and detentions on the streets.