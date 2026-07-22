CJP's Former Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya's Dance Video To Kantara Song Goes Viral

New Delhi: A video of former Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya dancing to a song from the blockbuster film Kantara has gone viral on social media. The clip shows Dahiya performing and is the latest in a series of videos that have brought him into the spotlight.

The latest viral dance video comes just a day after Dahiya was removed as the CJP's spokesperson following the controversy over a viral burger video. The clip purportedly showed him eating at a burger outlet during the party's 'Chalo Sansad' protest in Delhi while protesters were allegedly facing police action.

The CJP termed his conduct "deeply insensitive" and announced that he had been relieved of all official responsibilities after the video triggered widespread criticism.

This is not the first time one of Dahiya's dance videos has grabbed attention. Earlier, a video of him dancing to a rap song during a cultural event at Bharati Vidyapeeth's BVICAM campus in Delhi had also gone viral.

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Responding to the controversy, Dahiya said he had participated in the protest and stopped for food only after the march had ended, saying he was hungry after working continuously for two days. However, the party proceeded with disciplinary action, distancing itself from his conduct.