CJP Activists Chased Away During Rajasthan School Visit; Ashutosh Ranka Alleges BJP Role

Jaipur: A visit by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) workers to a government primary school in Rajasthan’s Rampura-Kanwarpura village near Bagru turned tense on Friday after local residents confronted the team and forced them to leave.

The CJP delegation, led by co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, had reached the village as part of the party’s ongoing “School Thik Karo” campaign, aimed at highlighting alleged shortcomings in government-school infrastructure across Rajasthan.

Videos from the incident showed CJP activists being confronted by villagers, followed by a heated exchange and the workers being pushed back and chased away.

According to reports, Ranka later arrived at the school, where residents continued their protest and raised slogans against the CJP team. The confrontation reportedly escalated into a scuffle, with CJP alleging that some of its workers were assaulted and vehicles were damaged.

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Ranka accused BJP workers of being behind the attack, alleging that the confrontation was intended to prevent the CJP from raising questions about the condition of government schools. The allegations have not been independently established.

Local residents, however, disputed the CJP's version of events and said they opposed the party's visit because they believed the school issue was being used for political purposes. One villager said residents would continue to oppose CJP workers entering the village.

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The dispute comes amid CJP’s wider campaign targeting the condition of government schools in Rajasthan. The party had announced plans to inspect schools across several districts, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Kota, Barmer and Hanumangarh.

The campaign has also coincided with a Rajasthan government order restricting outsiders from entering government schools without prior permission from school authorities and requiring written approval for photography and videography.

The Rampura-Kanwarpura incident has now intensified the political dispute over CJP’s school inspections, with the party accusing the government and its supporters of trying to prevent scrutiny, while villagers maintain that they do not want political groups using their local school issues for campaigning.

In a post on X, Dipke alleged that the Rajasthan Police allowed the incident to take place.

Sharing a visual of a car with a smashed window, Dipke said, "Ashu has been attacked by BJP goons in Rajasthan. Ashu and other volunteers of CJP were beaten up and have been injured. @PoliceRajasthan has allowed this to happen."

The confrontation occurs amid widespread political friction in Rajasthan after the Education Ministry, headed by Madan Dilawar, implemented strict restrictions on unauthorised entry, media access, and filming within government school premises.



Earlier this week, on Monday, Ashutosh Ranka challenged Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar following an official circular restricting external visitors from entering government schools.

Rebuffing potential police action, Ranka declared that ongoing inspections of dilapidated school infrastructure across the state would continue unabated.