CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Under Preventive Arrest, AISA Chief Neha Bora Released After Delhi Tiranga Protest

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has been placed under preventive arrest by Delhi Police in connection with apprehensions of a breach of peace, while All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora has been released following the completion of detention formalities. The police action came amid heightened security in the national capital ahead of the CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in Connaught Place on Friday.

Dipke was detained while on his way to participate in the proposed march, which was called to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and to demand accountability from the Election Commission.

The developments mark a fresh escalation in the standoff between the protesters and Delhi Police, which had opposed the proposed gathering, citing prohibitory orders and concerns over public order, traffic movement and the rights of commuters, traders and other citizens.

Dipke was arrested after preventive action was initiated under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He is expected to be produced before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court.

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CJP legal head Ratna Singh confirmed Dipke’s arrest in a post on X, stating that he would be produced before the SEM court. She also raised concerns over his whereabouts, alleging that lawyers had not been allowed to meet him.

“The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers,” the CJP had said following his detention.

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Neha Bora Released After Preventive Detention

AISA president Neha Bora, who was detained while on her way to join the protest, has been released after authorities completed the required detention formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

Bora was detained at Mandi House on Friday as student activists and other demonstrators attempted to join the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest. Her detention triggered concerns from AISA and other activists, who questioned her whereabouts and sought access to her.

AISA had alleged that Bora was moved between locations across Delhi for several hours after being detained. The organisation also claimed that lawyers who reached the RK Puram police station around midnight were denied access to her.

The reported uncertainty over her location prompted activists and political leaders to demand that Delhi Police disclose where she was being held and clarify the grounds for her detention.

With Bora now released, attention has shifted to Dipke’s continued detention and the legal proceedings expected to follow.

FIR to Be Filed Over CJP Protest

The police action surrounding the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march has also brought the possibility of an FIR into focus.

The proposed march had been denied permission by Delhi Police, which cited prohibitory restrictions in Connaught Place and concerns about a possible disruption of public order. Police had earlier issued a notice to Dipke, asking him not to organise the gathering at Central Park.

Section 163 of the BNSS was in force in the area. Police had warned that assembling in violation of the restrictions could invite legal action.

The latest developments include preventive action against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS. However, preventive detention and the registration of a separate FIR are distinct legal processes. The specific allegations, offences and individuals covered by any FIR would need to be confirmed from the police record or an official statement.

The action follows a day of heightened security and multiple detentions across central Delhi, with police maintaining that their priority was to prevent a law-and-order situation and ensure the smooth movement of traffic.

CJP's ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ March

The CJP had called the march at Connaught Place to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and voter lists. The demonstrators were also seeking accountability over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The protest took place amid growing opposition criticism of the electoral roll revision exercise and demands for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

The march also followed the detention and judicial custody of CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das after an incident at Jantar Mantar on October 13. The activists were accused of entering the site after it had been denotified as a designated protest venue.

The CJP subsequently called for the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march, with supporters planning to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place carrying the national flag.

Delhi Police opposed the proposed gathering, maintaining that the venue was not authorised for the planned demonstration and that the restrictions were necessary to prevent disruption.

Heavy Security, Over 150 Detained in Delhi

Connaught Place and adjoining areas witnessed a heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel on Friday as authorities moved to prevent the proposed march from taking place as planned.

Central Park was closed to the public on October 16 and 17, while barricades and security personnel restricted access to parts of the area. Rapid Action Force personnel were also deployed as police monitored the situation.

Despite the restrictions, CJP supporters and student activists gathered at different locations, including Connaught Place and Mandi House, carrying the national flag and raising slogans. Some demonstrators moved through the inner circle of Connaught Place before dispersing and regrouping at different points.

Police said around 150 people had been detained as part of measures to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Dipke was detained while leaving his place of stay in Jhandewalan, while Bora was picked up at Mandi House. Their detention prompted CJP and AISA to question the police over their whereabouts and seek access to them.

The episode also saw protests by Left student groups and other activists demanding the release of those detained and raising concerns over restrictions on demonstrations in the capital.

Dipke to Be Produced in SEM Court

Bora and Abhijeet Dipke, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder, were detained following the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest held in the national capital on October 16. While Bora was released, Dipke was arrested in a fresh preventive case and is scheduled to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court.

According to Delhi Police, both Bora and Dipke were detained on Friday evening under preventive provisions following the October 16 protest. Subsequently, action under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was taken against Dipke in a fresh preventive case. He was arrested and is scheduled to be produced before the SEM court, which will decide the further course of action under the applicable legal procedure.

Earlier, on October 10, Dipke had been detained in a separate preventive case while travelling on a flight. In that case, he was required to execute a bond undertaking to maintain peace for one year. The latest action relates to a fresh case arising from the events of October 16 and is separate from the earlier proceedings.