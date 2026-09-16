Clash at Delhi University North Campus Ahead of DUSU Polls Leaves Two Students Injured; Police Conduct Flag March

New Delhi: A brief clash erupted between two groups of students at Delhi University’s North Campus around 5 pm on Wednesday, leaving two students with minor injuries.

Both injured students were promptly taken for medical treatment. Police personnel already stationed at the site quickly brought the situation under control, ensuring that law and order were maintained throughout.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt said, “A clash broke out between two groups of students at Delhi University’s North Campus at around 5:00 PM today, resulting in minor injuries to two students. They were immediately sent for medical treatment. Police personnel were already deployed at the location, and the situation was brought under control quickly. Law and order were maintained throughout.”

The incident occurred on the final day of campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections. Thursday has been designated a no-campaigning day, with voting scheduled for the following day.

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Police have maintained a strong presence across the campus since the election schedule was announced, with additional forces deployed for the concluding days of the process. As part of these measures, a flag march was conducted on Wednesday evening to reinforce security and maintain peace on campus.

No formal complaint has been received so far. Authorities have stated that appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law once any complaint is filed.