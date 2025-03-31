Clash Break Out Between Two Community Groups in Meerut After Eid Prayers, Several Injured | Image: X

Meerut: A minor disagreement between two individuals in Meerut's Jani area escalated into a violent clash between two community factions after Eid prayers on Monday.

According to sources, at least six people are have been injured in the violence, though the police have not yet confirmed the exact number.

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, and extra police forces have been stationed in the area to ensure peace.

Clashes Break Between Two Groups

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra, a dispute began late on Monday morning when two residents of Siwalkhas, namely Nazim and Zahid started arguing about a trivial matter.

Tensions intensified after the Eid prayers, resulting in clashes between members of both sides, who resorted to stone-pelting. Several individuals who were injured were taken to the hospital, according to SP Mishra.

Although there are reports of gunfire during the clash, Mishra said that the police are looking into these claims. "Three individuals have been arrested, and efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest others involved in the violence," the SP added.

Situation Under Control

He assured that the situation is now under control, with extra police forces deployed at the scene.

Elsewhere in the district, Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations proceeded peacefully and harmoniously. A large crowd gathered at Shahi Eidgah for prayers and exchanged greetings.